Fertilizer truck ablaze in Ortega; Hazmat team brought in for clean up

A lawn care truck carrying fertilizer caught fire in the Ortega area Thursday afternoon and required a HazMat team response to clean up.

The truck was on San Juan Avenue near Herschel Street and caught fire around 2:17 p.m. San Juan was shut down while a HazMat team made its way to the scene, says the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. At the time of this writing, the road is still shutdown.

The situation is still reportedly active.

No one was injured in the fire, authorities say.

