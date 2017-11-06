Fernandina Beach home destroyed by fire

Fernandina Beach Fire Department

A Fernandina Beach home is a total loss following a fire Monday morning.

According to Fernandina Beach Fire Department, a call was placed to 911 dispatchers at 2:33 a.m. by someone stating there was smoke coming from the east side of Fletcher Avenue, but they didn't see any flames.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy fire venting from windows on the side of the home. Firefighters entered the structure with hand lines and made their way to the fire where they encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions, and were forced to back out of the structure, due to the floor collapsing into the lower level of the home.

It took fire crews 1 hour to get the blaze under control. The fire was completely extinguished at 4:20 AM. No occupants or firefighters were injured due to the fire.

