FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in Duval County to help storm survivors

(Photo: Twitter)

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open Monday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 8, in Jacksonville to help Florida storm survivors. The DRC will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.



DRCs, like this one, are temporary disaster resources that allow state and local officials to maximize their reach to as many affected areas and survivors as possible. They offer in-person support to individuals and small business owners. Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and the state are available to provide assistance to anyone with filling out applications or updating their status. Voluntary organizations are available and offer a variety of services to help survivors recover.



The DRC is at the following address:



Jacksonville (Duval County)

Johnson Family YMCA

5700 Cleveland Road

Jacksonville, FL 32209

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

THIS LOCATION IS CLOSING SUNDAY, OCT. 8 AT 8 P.M.



As more centers open, survivors may locate one near them at https://www.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers or by calling FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, (TTY) 800-462-7585. Helpline numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT, seven days a week. DRC information is also available on the FEMA Mobile App.

© 2017 WTLV-TV