Feds seek to claim former Rep. Brown's assets if she's found guilty

Federal prosecutors in former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's criminal trial are seeking a monetary judgment from the judge in the case if they convict her on any of the 18 counts with which she's charged.

In court records filed Tuesday, U.S. prosecutors argue they can't find out where the money she allegedly stole is located and, in case of conviction, they demand the judge in the case award the government an unclear sum of money.

Brown was charged in July 2016 with 22 counts along with the chief of staff she had since 1993, Ronnie Simmons. Since that time, her chief of staff has taken a plea deal in exchange for testifying against the former congresswoman, she's changed lawyers several times and she's refused to take a plea deal herself.

She is facing several fraud charges allegedly solicited $800,000 in charitable donations saying they'd use that money to give out college scholarships; the government is allegedly to used that money as a slush fund.

Jury selection in her trial begins at 9 a.m. April 24 and the trial is slated to begin two days later at the federal courthouse in downtown Jacksonville at 9:30 a.m.

The documents filed by the prosecution in the case argue they don't need to find a 'nexus' between the crime and the money stolen - that is, a connection between them; they just need to prove her guilty on one charge to take her money.

At the time of this writing, Judge Timothy Corrigan - who is presiding over the case - has not ruled on the motion filed Tuesday one way or the other.

