Federal judge denies Corrine Brown's second motion for a continuance

Corrine Brown, former congresswoman, outside of court. (Photo: Dial, Steven)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A federal judge has denied former congresswoman Corrine Brown's second motion to delay her sentencing hearing Friday after she requested more time for mental and physical welfare checks on herself, according to court documents.

The court documents state that while Ms. Brown's latest motion raises additional issues that she contends warrant a continuance, "they are all matters that can be readily addressed at the sentencing hearing."

The court has reviewed medical records and the court believes nothing in those records provides a reason for a continuance.

Her sentencing hearing will proceed as scheduled at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16 in Courtroom 10D.

Brown could serve at least six years in federal prison after being convicted on 18 counts of fraud and corruption. Her attorneys are recommending that she receive probation.

