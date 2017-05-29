FDOT to inspect I-95 again after fire under the interstate this weekend

(Photo: Dial, Steven)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—After a fire under a bridge on Interstate 95 over the weekend, highway officials are checking to make sure the is structurally safe.

"The traveling public is our number one priority. We need to make sure everyone is safe on the roadways,” said Ron Tittle, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation.

Traffic was at a standstill on I-95 and Interstate 10 Saturday as black smoke filled the sky. Investigators said a homeless camp under the bridge caught fire.

"We will talk with our engineers this week and with law enforcement this week to see if anything needs to change," Tittle said. He added their priority is to make sure the bridge is structurally safe.

Investigators said they believe the fire was accidental and involved some type of tire product.

Just a few months ago, we saw part of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapse after a fire.

Tittle said statewide after that fire they made sure that hazardous products weren't kept under bridges. "We all made an extra effort to make sure we don't have concerns under interstates," he said.

Initial reports suggested the bridge here in Jacksonville was not damaged after Saturday's fire, Tittle said.

But FDOT is going to check again this week.

"We will go back and look at that to see if there is a policy change," Tittle explained. "There seems to be no impact to the interstate or anything to the interstate but we need to look at that and see."

© 2017 WTLV-TV