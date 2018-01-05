FCN report prompts apartment company to help fix issues with Jacksonville complex

Jacksonville, Fla.— After our story aired Thursday, Teresa Tackett said corporate from S2 residential contacted her about her current living situation.

They said they will be looking into work orders processed by the local management team. On top of that, they are putting her up in a hotel and paying for all of her expenses until they can remedy her broken window and lack of heat.

The local housing development came under fire after multiple residents came forward with complaints about living conditions.

Shore House apartment resident Teresa Tackett said she'd been without heat for weeks and has been dealing with a broken window that was contributing to the problem.

“I was told my AC unit basically doesn't have the capacity to generate enough heat to keep my home warm, and a week before Christmas, painters busted out my window with a ladder,” she said.

Tackett said she filed three work orders about her heating concerns and continued to plead for a new window. She said while apartment workers had come out to fix the problem, they told her there isn’t a solution. She said she can’t plug in space heaters because they trip the circuit breaker.

Other residents told First Coast News, they have been dealing with leaking roofs and unsafe structural damage, like unstable balconies.

Residents said they will look into paying their rent to small claims court until their issues are resolved.

