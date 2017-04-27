FBI testimony continues in Corrine Brown corruption trial; One Door finances outlined

Testimony got underway early Thursday morning in the first full day of witness testimony in the corruption case against former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown at the federal courthouse downtown.

FBI Special Agent Vanessa Stelly continued her testimony from Wednesday as the prosecution laid out their version of the facts in the case, continuing to look through Brown’s and her former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons’ bank records from 2012 – 2015. The pair is accused of raising money for a bogus charity and using that money to enrich themselves.





Stelly walked the courtroom through a pair of events allegedly thrown by One Door For Education that weren’t related to giving out scholarships to youth, the stated goal of the false charity. One was a reception honoring Brown and another event at the 2012 Democratic National Convention.

Brown’s links to One Door For Education, and its president Carla Wiley, is a centerpiece of the trial. The government accuses Brown of using her reputation and influence as a U.S. congresswoman to raise money that Simmons would pull out of One Door’s accounts at his discretion.

Read excerpts from opening statements in the high-profile Brown trial.

The prosecution showed the jury a pair of letters regarding a reception Brown wanted to throw back in 2012 soliciting donations for One Door For Education. The letters were from August – just a couple weeks before the first record of Simmons pulling money out of One Door’s account.





Stelly’s testimony continued for some time as she showed and explained several letters and flyers advertising One Door for Education and soliciting various donation amounts – one asking for $5,000 for a single event. She detailed how One Door paid $330,000 for several of Brown’s events, from bus trips for seniors to President Obama’s second inauguration to a golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass.

Stelly told the court about a reception that included a $750 cake for Brown's daughter, as well as the 'Queen Corrine' a strawberry bellini. — Jacob Rodriguez (@jd_rodriguez9) April 27, 2017

At a Marriott reception in 2014 in D.C., Stelly showed the court records and pictures of a $750 birthday cake for Brown’s daughter, Shantrel, as well as a drink called the ‘Queen Corrine,’ which was a strawberry bellini with sugar on the rim. It cost $10.

After detailing the money One Door spent on events thrown by Brown’s office, Stelly told the court about how Wiley, the bogus charity’s president, would simply wire transfer money from the company’s account to her own.

Then Stelly walked the court through a summary of scholarship and educational payouts of One Door since its inception until it became defunct. The largest donation was to a fundraiser called ‘Jacksonville Men Who Cook’ - $1,500. The smallest donation was for $26 to Virginia Leadership Institute. One Door For Education gave $30 to the Town of Eatonville, one of the first all-black towns in America.





In all, One Door For Education gave $10,408 over its lifetime - about two and a half years. It raised well over $800,000.

The prosecution then had Stelly explain several instances where One Door funds were used for things utterly unrelated to fundraising or scholarships, including $4,000 for various car bills, over $2,000 for a trip for Simmons and Carla to Miami, and chauffeur rides for Brown totally more than $2,000. Several plane tickets were also bought by One Door to the tune of over $7,500.

Among other things One Door funds went to:

- $5,000 to Onyx magazine for Brown’s cover spread

- 2012 city council campaign in District of Columbia

- $2,000 to the IRS on Brown’s behalf

- Airfare for Shantrel to travel to Montgomery, Alabama

The prosecution finished with Stelly just after noon Thursday. James Smith, Brown’s attorney, began cross-examination of Special Agent Stelly. He made a point of dragging Stelly back over her testimony to say Brown had no direct access to the funds of One Door and was only affiliated in a perfunctory way.

Smith also had Stelly explain to the court that One Door never explicitly said its funds would go to scholarships - only that scholarships were included in what they did.

A few moments before the lunch break, Smith was walking through some expenditures by One Door and why they might have been made. A $15,000 personal check from Simmons for a Jaguars game attended by Brown was reimbursed by One Door. Stelly told the court there were no rules within the company governing reimbursement.

Cross-examination will continue after the lunch break.

Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva told the court Wednesday afternoon he intends to bring in several donors as witnesses after Stelly, including Gasper Lazzara, a local philanthropist, and Mike Ward, former CSX CEO.

Also on the witness list Thursday is Tandy Bondi, a lobbyist with Alcalde & Fay. Shantrel Brown, Corrine’s daughter, is also a lobbyist at that organization. The lobbying group has worked with the cruise ship industry in the past, which has come up a few times since the start of the trial.

Coverage of the trial will continue. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

After lunch break, several donors are expected to take the stand through the end of the day Thursday. May see Mike Ward, former CSX CEO /2 — Jacob Rodriguez (@jd_rodriguez9) April 27, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV