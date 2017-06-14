FBI & state agents raid Jacksonville clinic

FBI and state agents are in the clinic on 103rd street PHOTO: Matt Head, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Federal and state agents are conducting an investigation at the office of a Jacksonville doctor the specializes in pain management and family medicine, First Coast News has learned.

The raid is taking place at the Family Medicine and Rehabilitation clinic at 7685 103rd Street on Jacksonville's Westside. The doctor listed as the owner of the clinic is Dr. Syed Hussain, who according to WebMD and HealthGrades is a pain management and family medicine specialist affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

HAPPENING NOW: @FBI executing a search warrant at Family Medicine & Rehab Inc. on 103rd. Working to get more details. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/rA0QHFv5Do — Matthew Head (@matt8272) June 14, 2017

Law enforcement officials would not specifically confirm what they are looking for in the doctor's office, other than to confirm they are executing a search warrant.

