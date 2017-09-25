Father drowns in rough surf at Fernandina Beach

Fernandina Beach Fire-Rescue responded to two swimmers in distress on Sunday during 'red flag' swimming conditions.

First responders were able to get 20-year-old Cale Murray out of the water and treat him, but Murray told officials that his father was still in the water.

Rescue swimmers from Fernandina Beach Fire-Rescue, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, and an off-duty Fernandina Beach Lifeguard responded and began searching for the man. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Air Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard were enlisted to help.

Around 4:50 p.m., the body of 49-year-old Christopher Murray was located about 75 feet south of where he had last been seen.

