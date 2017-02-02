Frantic 9-year-old's call leads to fathers DUI arrest

Father arrested, daughter calls 911 saying her dad was drinking and driving. Photo: Glynn County Police Department.

A Glynn County father was arrested Sunday after his daughter called 911 and turned him in to authorities for driving under the influence.

The Glynn County Police Department says they received a phone call around 4 p.m. from a nine-year-old girl who frantically told police that her father was drinking and driving and she was worried they were going to get into a car crash. The girl told attempted to tell them their location, but said they ended up at the girl's grandparent's house.

Police pulled up to the girl's grandparent's house and found the girl, her father and the girl's younger sister. Her father - whom First Coast News chose to not identify to protect the identity of the girl - was holding the girl's little sister. Police say the father was visibly intoxicated: He was slurring his words, talking slow, had trouble standing and smelled like alcohol.

The report says the father admitted to driving, but said he drank at his parents' house. He told police that he was originally heading to the pier with his daughters, but because one of them got upset, he turned back to his parents' house and drank vodka and threw the bottle in the trash. Police say they were unable to find the bottle.

The girl's grandmother told police she didn't see him drink when they arrived at their home.

Police say they talked to the girl again, and found out that her dad uses a breathalyzer regularly and "hacked it" so he could drive. She told police she begged him to pull over and said he refused. She also said the father had two bottles of alcohol in the car, but when she confronted her dad, he denied it.

Police say they tried to perform a field sobriety test on the father, but he refused. Police arrested him on charges for two counts of endangering a child under 14 years while DUI, DUI less safe driver, and driving while license suspended or revoked.

