Fatal overnight traffic accidents in Clay and Nassau County

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two separate traffic accidents that occurred in the evening hours on Friday have resulted in the deaths of two individuals in Northeast Florida.

The first accident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday in Clay County. A 22-year-old from Keystone Heights was driving eastbound on County Road 214, when they struck a pedestrian walking in the lane.

The 64-year-old pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to authorities.

A second traffic accident involving a motorcycle occurred at approximately 11 p.m. in Nassau County.

Matthew Mashburn, 38, of Callahan, Fla. was traveling north on Spring Lake Dr. when the front end of his motorcycle collided with the rear left end of a second vehicle traveling in the same direction. Mashburn was ejected from his motorcycle and was later pronounced deceased by Nassau County Fire Rescue.

The impact of the collision forced the second vehicle into the right shoulder, where it collided with some standing trees, according to authorities. The 17-year-old driver was not injured in the accident.

© 2017 WTLV-TV