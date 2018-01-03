Farmers keeping close eye on dropping temperatures

HASTINGS, Fla. - With the hard freeze on the way, one local farmer is worried about his crops.

"This is planting time... When it's cold, makes me want to put a crop in the ground," said farmer Danny Johns. He has Blue Sky Farm in Hastings in western St. Johns County.

He already had some seeds planted and he knows it may get down to freezing at his farm on Thursday. He said those seeds should be ok.

"The seed is 2-3 inches down, so it's insulated by the ground. It wouldn't get freezing below the ground, so we'll be good," Johns noted.

He also thinks this week's rain may help a little.

"Actually, if it did freeze, with the water we've had, it'll freeze over so it insulates it even better," he said.

Johns plans to plant more potatoes this week and he has thousands of pounds of seeds to put in the ground.

"About 32 semi loads which is 40,000 pounds," he nodded. And those seeds are stored inside where it's warm.

Potato seed is actually a full-size potato that is cut.

Once these seeds are on the ground, even if it's freezing outside, Johns said, "they'll be fine in the ground."

Johns said the cold may not affect his crop as much as the extra rain could.

"We had over an inch of rain here, so we got wet. It might slow us down on planting tomorrow. We'll see," he said.

Here in Florida's Potato Capital, potatoes plants are not breaking through the dirt just yet, but the cold may be too much for other crops in the area.

"If we get a heavy frost, that can hurt the cabbage crop and some of the oriental vegetables," Johns said.

For any farmer, working with the weather to manage a hefty investment of seeds and labor is part of the job.

"It's never a perfect year, never a perfect season. So that's where farming becomes as much art as it is science," he said.



