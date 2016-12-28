Fans raise lightsabers in honor of Carrie Fisher at Alamo Drafthouse

SAN ANTONIO – On Wednesday, a day after her passing, San Antonians remember actress Carrie Fisher.

‘Star Wars’ fans gathered at the Alamo Drafthouse to honor the star and raised a lightsaber in her honor.

“She impacted people obviously of all generations and it’s heartbreaking to know that she’s no longer here with us, but she touched all of our lives and is bringing us all together now,” said one fan.

From blue to green to purple, many lightsabers were raised to the sky.

“Carrie, she’s been a wonderful role model to every little girl, every woman,” said another fan. “She is very strong, she is exactly what I want to be.”

The force was definitely present.

