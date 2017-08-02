Family of gunned down Westside teen wants answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family is mourning the loss of a teenager shot and killed on his own driveway on Tuesday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Ra'kwon Backey was shot and killed outside his home on Shelby Creek Road South in a normally quiet neighborhood.

Backey's mom, Pamela Morton, stood alongside several family members, including Godmother Torrie Freeman.



Family told First Coast News they don't know much about what happened in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday, only that the teen was gunned down in his driveway as he sat in a car.

The family has surveillance cameras outside their house. They said JSO now has the footage. They don't know what exactly those cameras captured, but they hope it leads to some answers.



"Nobody deserved to die like that. He was a good child that was my child and they took my child's life away from him," Morton said.



Backey's Godmother described the Biscayne High School graduate as a good kid who was working to get his life on track.



"He was very respectable. He wasn't a troubled kid, he wasn't a street child, none of that. He was brought up in the church, in a decent environment," Freeman said.



He would do anything for his three brothers, Morton said.



"He was a great big brother to his little brothers, he made sure they were taken care of when I was at work. He was an outstanding child and nobody deserves to bury their child," she said.



Family said their biggest question is why did this have to happen.



"You didn't have a right to take someone's life over whatever it was," Freeman said.

