Family lawyer: No charges against JSO officer who shot, killed Vernell Bing Jr.

Vernell Bing Jr., 22, left, was shot in the head by a JSO officer following a police chase, according to police reports.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - State Attorney Melissa Nelson will not prosecute the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Vernell Bing, Jr. in 2016.

Ronald Kurpiers, attorney for Bing’s family, told First Coast News he was notified of Nelson’s decision earlier Monday. He said he is “disappointed” in the decision, but that the family will continue to press their civil case in federal court.

"While I’m sure folks l are going to be very disappointed, very frustrated, that here is another criminal case of a police shooting of a young black man on the streets of Jacksonville, I can tell you we intend -- if they didn’t criminally -- we intend to hold him accountable civilly," Kurpiers said.

Bing was shot in the head by officer Tyler Landreville after a car chase in May 2016.

Vernell Bing family attorney tells me he is "disappointed" state attorney will not prosecute the JSO officer who killed him in 2016 @FCN2go — anne schindler (@schindy) September 18, 2017

According to reports, Bing was found in a red Chevy Camaro along MLK Parkway that was wanted in connection to an April 2016 shooting. JSO pursued Bing before he crashed into an officer's car on East 9th Street in Springfield.

Police reports said that Landreville shot at Bing five times, but was struck once in the head.

READ MORE: Suspect shot in head by police dies; Sheriff releases statement

Some witnesses said Bing appeared to be walking away from the officer when he was shot multiple times. The case drew widespread attention and protests, prompting Sheriff Mike Williams to ask the FBI to review the case.

READ MORE: Jacksonville cop who shot and killed unarmed man is back on patrol

Kurpiers said the State Attorney told him she plans to release a large volume of documents in the case later Monday, and he praised her transparency in doing so.

“We’ve been stymied by JSO, so we’re just glad to get information,” he said.

First Coast News reached out to JSO but have not yet heard back.

© 2017 WTLV-TV