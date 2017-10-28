Family, friends say goodbye to boy who drowned earlier this month

Family and friends said their final farewells to a teen drowning victim Saturday.

Javier Cano, 14, drowned 2 weeks ago at Jacksonville Beach. He was laid to rest today at the Hewell and Son Funeral Home on University Boulevard.

The family recently moved to the U.S. from Guatemala and struggled to pay for the boy’s funeral.

But thanks to donations from a GoFundMe account, they were able to hold this service and take him back to his hometown.

Colleen Jones was there that day at Jacksonville Beach and has been helping the family since.

“He said that his son was a very good son. He did everything for him and he misses him,” Jones translated for the boy’s father, Isidro Cano.

The family says it’s been an emotional two weeks but they’re thankful for so many strangers giving them support.

© 2017 WTLV-TV