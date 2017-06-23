Family and friends gather to mourn FHP trooper killed on duty

Friends and loved ones gathered Friday to say goodbye to a Florida Highway Patrol sergeant who was killed in the line of duty Saturday.

Troopers are still trying to determine why a vehicle hit and killed Sgt. William Trampass Bishop along Interstate 75 near the Alachua-Columbia County border.

Law enforcement reported Bishop was investigating a crash when a passing vehicle hit the 30-year-veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP released the following statement:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report Sergeant William Trampass Bishop, a member of the Florida Highway Patrol, has succumbed to injuries he sustained while on duty in Alachua County this evening. Sergeant Bishop was a 30 year veteran FHP Trooper, who, like all troopers, put the well-being of those he serves above his own to keep Florida roadways safe. Every member at the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is grieving with Sgt. Bishop’s family during this horrific time. Sergeant Bishop was struck on Interstate 75 southbound while he was outside of his patrol car. This is a tragedy that highlights the risks that FHP troopers encounter every day as they serve our state. We appreciate all of the support FHP has received and continues to receive. Please keep Sergeant Bishop’s wife and son and all members of the Florida Highway Patrol in your thoughts and prayers.

