Ex-ESPN anchor Sara Walsh, a UNF grad, says she once had miscarriage on air

Sara Walsh, who earlier this month announced she expected to return from maternity leave before finding out she was part of ESPN’s layoffs, said via Instagram on Sunday that she once had a miscarriage while on air.

The 377-word post, which includes a picture of Walsh with her twin toddlers, was shared on Mother’s Day and details a series of emotional moments for the family.

“The road down a dark path began while hosting Sportscenter [sic] on the road from Alabama,” Walsh wrote. “I arrived in Tuscaloosa almost three months pregnant. I wouldn’t return the same way. The juxtaposition of college kids going nuts behind our set, while I was losing a baby on it, was surreal.

“I was scared, nobody knew I was pregnant, so I did the show while having a miscarriage. On television. My husband had to watch this unfold from more than a thousand miles away, texting me hospital options during commercial breaks.”

Walsh, who played soccer at the University of North Florida and made stops in Washington D.C., Nashville and Georgia before becoming a popular anchor on “SportsCenter,” is married to Matt Buschmann, who pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 and is currently in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. The couple announced the birth of their twins, a boy and a girl, via Instagram on Feb. 3.

Walsh’s post continues: “It would get worse. Two more failed pregnancies. More than once, I’d have surgery one day and be on SportsCenter the next so as not to draw attention to my situation. We then went down the IVF road of endless shots and procedures. After several rounds, we could only salvage two eggs. I refused to even use them for a long time, because I couldn’t bear the idea of all hope being gone. I blew off pregnancy tests, scared to know if it worked.”

Finally, she writes, it did.

“It had. Times two. It was exciting news, but we knew better than to celebrate. So I spent a third straight football season pregnant, strategically picking out clothes and standing at certain angles, using scripts to hide my stomach. There would be no baby announcement, no shower, we didn’t buy a single thing in preparation for the babies, because I wasn’t sure they’d show up. We told very few people we were pregnant, and almost no one there were two. For those that thought I was weirdly quiet about my pregnancy, now you know why.”

Walsh wrapped up the post, which had more than 4,800 likes and 250 comments as of 11 a.m. Monday, by saying: “For as long as I can remember I hosted Sportscenter on Mother’s Day, and the last couple years doing that have been personally brutal. An hours-long reminder of everything that had gone wrong.

“I wasn’t on tv today, and I’m not sure when I will be again, but instead I got to hang with these two good eggs. My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am.”

