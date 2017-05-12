Fire contained near Pomona Park; 40 homes remain evacuated due to danger

POMONA PARK, Fla.—A wildfire in Putnam County forced the evacuation of 40 homes in the Pomona Park area Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The wildfire grew to five acres before being contained near U.S. 17 and Paradise Shores Road, a spokesperson for the Putnam County Sheriff's Office says.

Multiple crews fought back the fire, but families aren't yet allowed to return home due to the significant danger the fire still poses. Residents will be allowed home as soon as the danger dies down.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

