Endangered Arlington woman with medical issues missing for over a week

Tobi Beth Liss, 61, was reported missing on September 19. She was last seen at her home on Hare Avenue on Sept. 13. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an endangered Arlington woman who has been missing for a week.

JSO said Tobi Beth Liss, 61, was last seen September 13 at her 7600 Hare Ave. home. She was reported missing on September 19.

Liss is reported to have medical issues, some that require frequent attention and medications. She is also required to wear a colostomy bag.

Liss is described to be a white woman, 5-foot-3, 108 lbs., with hazel eyes and black/gray hair. She also has no teeth. She was last seen wearing black pants with Star Wars characters on them and sandals.

If you see her, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

