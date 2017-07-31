Emergency suspension of second Jax greyhound trainer ordered by state

Greyhounds compete at the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound track. (Photo: News-Press File Photo)

A second Jacksonville area greyhound trainer has had their license yanked by the state while a final hearing is still pending.

This suspension comes in the middle of a First Coast News investigation into illegal drugs found in greyhounds racing at Bestbet in Orange Park.

In June, First Coast News identified over a dozen cases of greyhounds testing positive for Benzoylecgonine (BZE) -- a metabolite of cocaine.

Trainer Natasha Nemeth has six pending cases before the Department of Business and Professional Regulation's division of pari-mutual wagering (anything you can legally bet on). All six cases involve metabolites of cocaine found in dogs trained by Nemeth between October and July.

According to the state order, "the division found that immediate serious danger to the public health, safety, or welfare requires the emergency suspension of Nemeth's license."

The state suspended the license of another trainer Charles McLellan in June, also on an emergency basis.

Bestbet president Jamie Shelton has said greyhound trainers are independent contractors and not employees of Bestbet. Shelton also he does not believe the small amount of cocaine found in the greyhounds indicates they were intentionally drugged.

Nemeth's license has not been revoked or withdrawn until the hearings in her cases are complete. While holding a license, she can act as a trainer at any facility in Florida, according to the state order.

With 56 scheduled races between July 28 and September 30 at the Orange Park Kennel Club, the DPBR said in its order it was necessary to suspend her license on an emergency basis because of an immediate and serious danger to public health, safety, and welfare.

Neither Nemeth nor McLellan face any criminal charges in connection to the DPBR code violations.

