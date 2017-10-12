Emergency personnel searching for missing swimmer in ocean near South Ponte Vedra Beach

Emergency personnel in South Ponte Vedra Beach are looking for a middle-aged man who did not come back from the ocean Thursday night.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and other emergency agencies, including the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Augustine Fire Department, responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the area.

SJCFR Capt. Jeremy Robshaw told First Coast News two men were swimming in the ocean when one of them came back to shore. That man became concerned after a short time when the other man did not return from swimming in the ocean.

Robshaw said an active search is underway at the scene, and they are coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard, as well.

