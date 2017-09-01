Embry-Riddle plane makes emergency landing near Crescent Beach Park

An Embry-Riddle plane made an emergency landing on a beach Friday just north of Crescent Beach Park, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported, but two people were inside the Embry-Riddle Cessna 172 training aircraft at the time of the emergency landing.

The plane had to make an emergency landing because the engine failed, according to an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University spokesman.

This was a routine training flight, the spokesman said.

The plane was coming from the Daytona area, the sheriff’s office said.

