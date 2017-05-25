Elderly woman missing in Glynn County, foul play suspected

72 year old Linda Mansfield is missing. PHOTO: Glynn Co Police

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga.- Glynn County Police are asking for your help to find a missing 72 year old woman.

Officers arrived at the home of Linda Mansfield on Tuesday and were unable to find her, but they found the circumstances of her disappearance suspicious and filed a missing persons report. The woman has been missing since May 15.

During the investigation, they found evidence of foul play.

If you know anything about her disappearance, you are asked to call Glynn County Police at 912-554-7802 .

