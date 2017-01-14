WTLV
Elderly woman in hospital after fire at Beachwood Apartments

Janny Rodriguez reports. 1/14/2016

First Coast News , WTLV 10:45 PM. EST January 14, 2017

An elderly woman was transported to the hospital after a structure fire started on the first floor at the Beachwood Apartment complex on Saturday, according to JFRD.

JFRD said the call came in about the fire at 5:20 p.m. JFRD said the elderly woman has life-threatening injuries, and a dog living inside the apartment died.

A neighbor, Isabel Aguero, said she noticed something was wrong when she saw smoke coming up to her apartment on the second floor.

“Yo estaba viendo televisión y yo veo ese humo que está subiendo para arriba,” said Aguero in Spanish.

She says she dialed 911 and saw the woman getting pulled out of her apartment in a stretcher.

District Chief Roger Lewis with JFRD says when firefighters arrived on the scene there was a small fire inside the apartment and the elderly woman was unable to get out herself.

The woman was transported to UF Shands.

 

WTLV/WJXX


