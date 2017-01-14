Elderly woman in hospital after fire at Beachwood Apartments

Structure fire at Beachwood Apartment complex.

An elderly woman was transported to the hospital after a structure fire started on the first floor at the Beachwood Apartment complex on Saturday, according to JFRD.

JFRD said the call came in about the fire at 5:20 p.m. JFRD said the elderly woman has life-threatening injuries, and a dog living inside the apartment died.

A neighbor, Isabel Aguero, said she noticed something was wrong when she saw smoke coming up to her apartment on the second floor.

“Yo estaba viendo televisión y yo veo ese humo que está subiendo para arriba,” said Aguero in Spanish.

She says she dialed 911 and saw the woman getting pulled out of her apartment in a stretcher.

District Chief Roger Lewis with JFRD says when firefighters arrived on the scene there was a small fire inside the apartment and the elderly woman was unable to get out herself.

The woman was transported to UF Shands.

JFRD at beach wood apartments. Neighbors say the fire started on 1st floor, elderly woman transported to hospital @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/jiy1QYGmuS — Janny Rodriguez (@JRodriguezFCN) January 14, 2017

Fire Update: according to victim's niece, elderly woman was smoking cigarette when her oxygen mask exploded causing fire @FCN2go — Janny Rodriguez (@JRodriguezFCN) January 14, 2017

WTLV/WJXX