Elderly man found seriously injured on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit has responded to a call for an elderly man who was seriously injured and found outside on the 100 block of McCargo St. on the west side.

The man is still alive and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As a precaution, the Homicide Unit is still investigating. They are in the preliminary stages of investigation and have not identified the man. Police are not sure what occurred to leave the man injured outside, but they are working on gathering details.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500