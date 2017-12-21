El Faro disaster 'tragic and preventable' but not enough to require safer lifeboats

(Photo: Schindler, Anne)

Two months after the U.S. Coast Guard released 36 recommendations designed to prevent future marine tragedies following the sinking of the El Faro, the agency’s chief agreed to implement just under half.

Admiral Paul F. Zukunft, Coast Guard Commandant, issued his comments Thursday in response to prior staff recommendations.

He lay primary blame for the October 2015 sinking of the El Faro on the cargo ship’s captain. Master Michael Davidson chose a route within 20 miles of the eye of Hurricane Joaquin, despite “multiple opportunities to take alternate, safer routes” and the “warnings and recommendations from [subordinates] to alter course.”

No matter the issue that prompted the captain’s decision, sailing into a Category 3 hurricane was the primary cause of the maritime disaster.

Also at fault was TOTE Services, Inc., the company that operated the ship. Zukunft called Tote’s lack of shoreside support during the storm “irresponsible and inexcusable.” He agreed with his staff’s October recommendation that civil penalties should be imposed.

“There is evidence that TSI may have committed multiple violations of the law or regulation,” he wrote.

Zukunft accepted several other staff recommendations, including that cargo holds be equipped with flood alarms, and that tracking beacons be attached to found objects during Coast Guard rescue operations, to allow for later recovery.

But some suggestions he flat-out rejected, including that Coast Guard crews collect DNA from remains found during a rescue effort, to allow for later identification. That suggestion arose after rescue crews were forced to leave behind the remains of one deceased mariner to focus on possible live rescues. The body was never identified.

Zukunft supported several recommendations in theory only, not enough to push for new rules or regulations. That was the case for a recommended phase-out of open lifeboats, like those on the El Faro. The boats were outlawed on all new vessels in 1989, but industry fought to grandfather in old ships like the El Faro. Staff had called for a regulatory initiative to get rid of them for good since they are widely seen as outdated and dangerous.

Zukunft said he agreed with the “intent” of the suggestion, but would only commit to begin “a concentrated inspection campaign” to ensure that open lifeboats still in use are “in serviceable condition.”

Jacksonville maritime Lawyer Rod Sullivan disagrees with that decision.

“I think it is time to require fully enclosed lifeboats, not only on new vessels, but on existing vessels,” he told First Coast News. “I think this crew would have survived if they had fully enclosed lifeboats on the El Faro.”

He added, “around the world, ships sink all the time. What’s unusual is for a ship to sink and all hands to be lost. And that’s what surprising about the El Faro -- not a single person survived. If they had good or better equipment like lifeboats, I think we would have had survivors.”

In all, the commandant fully embraced just 15 of the Coast Guard’s original 36 recommendations. Still, he called the disaster a call to action for the entire maritime community.

All responsible parties, he said, “can and must -- do better.”

