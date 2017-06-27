Earth Fare to hold job fair for nearly 150 new positions in Jacksonville

Earth Fare will hold a job fair next month to fill nearly 150 jobs at its new Mandarin store. It will be held July 12 - 14, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., at Ramada Conference Center, 3130 Hartley Road.

Appointments are not necessary and applicants should be prepared for an on-site interview at the fair. The company recommended that applications be filled out prior the job fair atwww.earthfare.com/mandarin.

The natural foods grocery store, the chain’s second in Jacksonville and 42nd overall, is going into the Mandarin South shopping center, 11700 San Jose Blvd. It’s expected to open late summer, but no exact date has been given.

You can read the original Times-Union article here.

Florida Times-Union