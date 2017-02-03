Duval schools bus driver disciplined after being caught making illegal U-turn

An image provided by a local concerned mother. (Photo: Submitted)

A concerned parent contacted First Coast News Friday about a bus driver allegedly making an illegal U-turn every day on Argyle Forest Boulevard at Bridgecreek Drive West.

We reached out to Duval County Public Schools after hearing the parent's claims and a spokesperson confirmed the bus driver's actions.

"Any maneuver that is illegal and creates unsafe driving conditions for our students and community is unacceptable," says spokesperson Laureen Ricks over email. She adds the district confirmed the mother's claims and notified the bus company.

The driver has been fined and disciplined, the district says. The bus services Mandarin Middle School.

(© 2017 WTLV)