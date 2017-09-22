DRAMATIC IMAGES: Firefighters battle vehicle fire at a Lake City gas station

Lake City gas station fire

LAKE CITY, Fla. – First responders say they believe they contained a vehicle fire that was just feet from fuel pumps at a Lake City gas station.

First Coast News viewers captured the dramatic images on cell phones Friday evening near the intersection of State Road 47 and SW Bascom Norris Drive.

Initial reports from the scene indicate two people were injured in the fire, the Lake City Police Department said.

The LCPD reports the fire did not spread to the S&S store thanks to the efforts by firefighters from the Lake City Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

The intersection of State Road 47 and SW Bascom Norris Drive were shut down due to the roadway’s proximity to the fire.



Viewer images of the fire: http://fcnews.tv/2xAK7sp

© 2017 WTLV-TV