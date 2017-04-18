Shad Khan's Shipyards plan ranked highest by Downtown Investment Authority

A rendering view of what Bay Street is projected to look like. The new plans hope it will be more pedestrian friendly. Photo: Iguana Investments/Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A proposal to develop the Shipyards and Metro Park by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan's Iguana Investments is the top ranked of three plans submitted to the Downtown Investment Authority.

The DIA released the scoring of three potential bids at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The Iguana proposal beat out two other proposals, but is far from a done deal.

The DIA will attempt to negotiate a deal with Khan's group, which would then likely have to be approved by City Council.

Khan's proposal beat out two other bids in the DIA's scoring.

Khan's proposal through his investment firm Iguana Investments would bring quite a few different things into the shipyards. The cost? $500 million.

Private ownership space calls for:

Residential space

Restaurants

Office space

Hotels

Retail space

A private marina

Public spaces would be:

Parks

A riverwalk

Hogan's Creek Greenway

Bay Street improvements

A. Philip Randolph improvements

A public/private partnership would also bring:

Attractions

U.S.S. Adams mooring space

Exhibition space

Parking structures

Explanation:

Iguana's design for the shipyards is much less ambitious than proposed in years past - but that may mean it's much more feasible now.

Hotels would provide more space for people to stay when visiting Downtown - and cheaper options as well, as the only hotels Downtown right now are the Hyatt Regency and the Omni.

Retail space would provide more shopping opportunities to Downtown, which currently has a Peterbrooke and the Jacksonville Landing; there are other shopping options Downtown, but most of which are spread out.

Parking structures and improvements to APR and Bay Street would allow for more traffic to go through those areas and more people just in general would be able to stay in downtown without fighting for parking.

The U.S.S. Adams would be docked at the shipyards with this proposal, turning it into a museum space much like those in larger cities. As a military town (we have a Navy and Air Force base), it would make sense to bring a state-of-the-art museum to the Northbank.

Completion:

2020-2022

Shipyards conceptual design by Iguana Investments (Photo: Rodriguez, Jacob)

