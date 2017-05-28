Tedeschi Trucks Band brings down the house at Daily's Place for opening show

Tedeschi Trucks Band at Daily's Place in downtown Jacksonville. (Photo: Daily's Place/Twitter)

The new Daily's Place amphitheater rocked through the night as the venue held its first of many concerts.

Jon Cleary opened for headliner Tedeschi Trucks Band. The stadium was nearly packed to capacity for the very first Daily's Place concert.

""Great - it's awesome," said Jacksonville Beach couple Buster and Dianne Delay.

The Delays said it's great to see downtown Jacksonville thrive.

"It's important to keep the arts alive and have places to go that's close to home," Dianne says.

The pair said they also attended the concert to support Tedeshci Trucks Band, a homegrown group right here from Jacksonville, led by husband and wife Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi.

"We saw Derek when he was 11 years old down at the Crab Pot down at Jax Beach," Buster says.

The 5500-seat venue backs up to EverBank Field, sharing a concession area. Daily's Place partners with the Jags and the city making way for the amphitheater to become a staple for entertainment, good music, and family.

"We were out there tailgating with our family and friends and we were happy about it," Dianne says.

Reps say the flex field behind the amphitheater, which was not complete by opening day, would be finished in about six weeks.

