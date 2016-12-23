Do's and don'ts of holiday recycling

(Photo: Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During the holidays Americans generate about 25% more trash than normal. That turns out to be an estimated 1,000 pounds of waste per household. Out of all that is thrown away from that, 80% could be recycled. But not all items can be recycled safely. Some items pose safety risks for workers at recycling plants.

First Coast News toured Jacksonville’s Republican Services, the recycling plant for Northeast Florida, to gather a better understanding of what can and cannot be recycled during the holidays since this has been a recurring issue. The wrong items sent to the recycling plant can put workers in harm’s way, can clog up machines and slow down the recycling process altogether.



Below are the Dos & Don’ts when it comes to recycling:



DO Recycle:

- Cardboard boxes

- Paper bags

- Household paper

- Wrapping paper

- Greeting cards

- Gift boxes



DO NOT Recycle:

- Christmas trees

- Christmas lights

- Bows from presents

- Plastic wrap from boxes

- Propane/gas tanks

- Needles

- Airsoft cans





