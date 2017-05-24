Do skies really turn green when a tornado hits?

If the sky turns green, there's likely to be hail and there could be a tornado, on the way.

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service determined, after a ground-based survey, that the extensive damage in Sealy, TX was not caused by a tornado, but instead by a, "strong microburst." These are also known as, "downbursts" and are non-tornadic, thunderstorm winds which can reach in excess of 100 mph. They did add that winds were fast enough to qualify as EF-1 strength if judging by the damage, but they found no evidence to suggest it was a swirling wind.

Tornado or not, the violent gusts pushed at least one home off its foundation and laid waste to multiple garages and modular buildings, including a popular sports bar and even part of a solar farm. Air 11 was on the scene this morning to captured these images.

Before the bad weather hit, many people from Sealy to Houston to Pearland reported seeing a "green sky." This, greening of clouds is a popular indicator -- at least in folklore, born from a time before weather radar, satellites and official warnings -- that a tornado is coming.

So, do tornadoes make the sky green? Maybe. Even in 2017, the exact cause is up for debate but there are two plausible reasons -- or one could say, it can happen two ways:

1) When a storm has lots of hail, light refracts through its ice crystals casting a pale, blue color within the cloud. When evening sunlight is also projected through that storm as the sun sets, the familiar shades of "sunset yellow and red" mix with the blue, causing a green color. Considering there was no tornado ("officially") and considering that the storms blew through toward sunset, one could thus determine that the green color was caused by a mixing of light colors.

2) Another way, "greenage" may occur is when severe winds and tornadoes kick up dirt and dust, which are then pulled high into a cloud via the storm's updraft winds. That debris reflects a yellowish tinge when its illuminated by day light. When that yellow is mixed with the pale blue a hail-producing thunderstorm, green results. This scenario is more common when you observe green during the middle of the day under a storm. I would most certainly run for cover if you ever see the sky turn that sickly yellowish/green nowhere near the time of sunrise or sunset because that likely means something bad is happening inside that cell.

Rule of thumb is next time you see the sky turn green when a storm cloud moves overhead, check KHOU 11 TV, to insure you're not under a tornado warning.

In my experience, after enduring a major wind damage event, the majority of people affected want to think they witnessed a tornado. This may be for validation of their traumatic experience, or simply to have a better story to tell. Either way, it's surprisingly common for microburst winds to do more damage than weak tornadoes. The tornado captured on camera hitting Galveston's Jamaica Beach Monday did virtually no damage, yet was determined through photo evidence, to be a twister. Go figure.

Here's a look at the #tornado in Galveston, TX this midday, from Jamaica Beach area at the Silver Leaf Resort. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/bXdglxyeba — Brooks Garner (@BrooksKHOU) May 22, 2017

-Brooks

