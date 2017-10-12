Dirt road in Nassau County causing problems for school bus drivers
A dirt road in Nassau County is causing problems for school bus drivers who have to drive down the road in order to pick up and drop off students. Some frustrated parents say they've been complaining to county officials for months.
WTLV 7:04 PM. EDT October 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time
-
Tropics update Wednesday
-
Naked man arrested at Jax Beach
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine
More Stories
-
JSO identifies burglary suspect shot, killed by…Oct 12, 2017, 10:43 a.m.
-
First grader brings gun to Golden Isles ElementaryOct 12, 2017, 3:14 p.m.
-
Todd Wash opens up Jaguars' defense to bring out the…Oct 12, 2017, 5:08 p.m.