Dingo, Jacksonville naval veteran, passes away

A naval veteran was laid to rest this afternoon.

His name was Dingo and he was a military bomb-sniffing K-9. The service was held at Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Pet Memorial Park.





Jimmy Hughey, Director Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home, and organizer of the service said Saturday afternoon’s service was the first of its kind in Jacksonville.



"These animals serve our country with at the end of their life without recognition,” said Hughey.



Dingo born in 2003 was trained to serve the United States while assigned to Naval Station Mayport. While at Mayport, Dingo was deployed and completed two tours of duty in Iraq, one tour of duty in Africa and more than 50 presidential protection security sweeps.



Dozens of first responders and military personnel attended the service. There was be a 21 gun salute, Taps and the folding of the American flag to his handler.

Dingo’s ashes are buried beneath a permanent memorial for military working dogs. He is the second dog to be buried there. There are five police K-9’s buried on the lot as well.



"This is very special not only to be the first to happen but special to a lot of people," said Hughey.



Dingo died from natural causes while in retirement.

© 2017 WTLV-TV