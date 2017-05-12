Superintendent Nikolai Vitti of Duval County Public Schools. March 8, 2016 (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union)

Detroit Public Schools just offered Dr. Nikolai Vitti a contract to head the Michigan city's school district, says Lori Higgins with the Detroit Free Press. His last day will be May 21 in Jacksonville.

Vitti has been Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools since 2012. He is originally from the Motor City and said multiple times he'd like to return home. "I have accepted this great challenge and opportunity because it defines who I am as a leader and person," he said in an emailed statement.

Vitti's contract is for five years. He's being offered $295,000 for the first two years, $303,000 in his third year, $312,000 in his fourth year, and $322,000 in his fifth year. Vitti makes $275,000 in Jacksonville.

The contract would also give him $25,000 in moving expenses. One of the board members expressed concern the media would spin that amount after a colleague said a lot of research went into finding what competitive compensation would be.

The Detroit school board's attorney said Vitti would need to maintain an 'effective' rating during the contract's term for it to stay valid.

The board voted unanimously to approve the contract, 7 - 0. The Duval County School Board chair confirmed to First Coast News Vitti's last day would be May 21 with the district.

Vitti said he hopes that Duval County Public Schools picks someone who can lead the district well. "I leave the district knowing that it is in a better state than when I started," he said. "There is still much to complete and I hope the Duval County School Board will select a leader that will continue to make hard decisions in the best interest of children."

