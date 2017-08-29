Deputies searching for missing Clay County couple

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing couple out of their area.

Deputies say, Arthur Lee Rainer, 94, and Janet Rainer, 84 are both from Green Cove Springs and are both missing. Authorities report Mr. Rainer has signs of dementia and Mrs. Rainer suffers from Alzheimer's.

It is believed they left Green Cove Springs around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 and may now be in the Tampa/St. Pete area. They were in a blue, four-door 1999 Mercury Villager van with Florida tag Y18HIY.

If you have seen them or have any information about their whereabouts, please call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512. #CCSOFL



