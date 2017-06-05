WTLV
Close

Deputies looking for man who tried to rob Orange Park Subway

Sarah Kimbro, WTLV 10:19 PM. EDT June 05, 2017

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man that allegedly tried to rob an Orange Park Subway on Monday night.

The man fled the Subway, located at 195 Blanding Boulevard, but authorities said he didn't take anything.

Deputies said the suspect is a white male in his 20's with tattoos. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black jeans.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories