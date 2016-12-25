TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deputies kill armed man in Clay County
-
12 after Christmas deals you can't miss
-
Two St. Johns patrol cars involved in wreck
-
The Jax Dog Cafe
-
Damage from fire at strip mall
-
Clay Co. Sheriff speaks on officer-involved shooting
-
Man arrested for soliciting a child
-
Man killed in crash at I-95 and Old St. Augustine RD.
-
Attempted robbery suspect dies
More Stories
-
Why officer-involved shootings with suicidal…Dec 26, 2016, 5:23 p.m.
-
Crash involving ambulance slows traffic at Beach &…Dec 26, 2016, 8:53 a.m.
-
St. Augustine man dies in single-car wreck on S.R. 16Dec 26, 2016, 4:39 p.m.