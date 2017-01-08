Deputies deliver baby in Alachua County Sheriff's Office parking lot

John William Perry was delivered in the Alachua County Sheriff's Office parking lot. Photo of Deputy Chris Privette and Intermediate Telecommunicator Madeline Knight who was giving childbirth instructions over the 911 line.

Two deputies helped deliver a baby boy in the Alachua County Sheriff's Office parking lot in Gainesville on Sunday.

John William Perry was born this morning with the help of Deputies Chris Privette and Sam Caouette, who were coached by Intermediate Telecommunicator, Madeline Knight, by phone on the 911 line.

Alachua County Fire Rescue transported the mom and baby to the hospital. Alachua County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said they are doing well and resting.