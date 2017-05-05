Deputies catch gator under woman's car in Ponte Vedra

Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) helped a woman in distress after she found an alligator hiding underneath her car.
In a post by SJSO, the woman saw the little gator in Ponte Vedra, Florida. She was too scared to get into her car after seeing it, so she called deputies for help.
Deputies were able to catch the gator safely and said they are releasing it back to the wild in Guana.
