Deputies asking for help to ID suspicious person

Deputies are asking for help identifying an unknown man believed to have something to do with a string of burglaries in Union County.

Back on Dec. 23, the man pictured was seen trying to get into a home on S.W. 89th Street near Lake Butler. Since then, three homes were burglarized - all near one another, deputies say.

The Union County Sheriff's Office would like the community's help to figure out who the man is and to help stop future crimes.

If anyone has seen suspicious vehicles in the area, please get as much info as possible (that is, vehicle/person description, tag numbers, direction of travel) and call the sheriff's office at 386-496-2501.

