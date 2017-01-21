Demonstration planned in Jax for day after Trump inauguration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of demonstrations around the world are being planned for Mr. Trump's first full day in office, including here in Jacksonville.

Billee Bussard is one of four women who organized a women's march locally in Jacksonville, in part because she said she realized no one else had done so.

"I think Trump's election has awakened a sleeping giant of civic engagement," said Bussard.



Bussard, a former journalist, said she was surprised to hear about women's marches in nearby St. Augustine and Amelia Island, but none in Duval County.



It's why she helped organize the Women's March on Jacksonville, meant to gather the day after President-elect Trump's inauguration.

Jacksonville's march begins Saturday at the Jacksonville Landing and ends at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.



Before that, the group will stop at Evergreen Cemetery to pay homage to Mary A. Nolan, a suffragette who fought for women's voting rights.



The idea: to show how one person, like Nolan, can affect change.



"We thought that would be a good centerpiece, to honor the people who came before us and fought so hard for the rights that so many of us feel are now going to be taken away with the new administration," said Nolan.



"The message to Donald Trump is we will not go back," said Judy Sheklin, President of the National Organization for Women chapter in Jacksonville.



The goal of the rally, organizers said, is to protect not only women's rights and reproductive justice, but also to ensure economic equality, rights for people of color and LGBTQ rights under the new president.



"These are the issues that we will not be silent on, and not only wont we go back but we hope to make things better, and we're hoping he gets that message because this is a beginning," said Sheklin.

Bussard said she is not sure how many will show up. The group's Facebook page said more than 100 will attend.

