Deckhand rescues 3 men near Mayport

Ozni Tayag (PHOTO: Jeff Valin)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ozni Tayag said Saturday was a normal day aboard the charter fishing boat, Majesty Fishing, which he serves as a deckhand.

"We were about to go to our last stop of the day, and one of the customers started yelling out, 'We need help!,'" Tayag told First Coast News hours after the incident.

Nineteen-year-old Tayag at first thought perhaps a passenger was seasick, then realized the situation was much more dire.

"They started saying it was a man overboard."

First, the crew saw one, then two more men floating in the ocean. It was about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the 70-foot charter vessel was about sixteen miles offshore, having embarked from Mayport hours earlier. Tayag explains the crew went into 'man overboard' drill.

"Of course, this time it wasn't a drill," Tayag pointed out. The crew deployed a ladder and a rescue ring, pulling the three exhausted men from the waves.

The men told their rescuers their 20-foot boat had capsized and begun sinking after their bilge pump stopped working and the boat began taking on water. By the time help arrived, the men had been stranded in the water nearly three hours.

"They said they had to stick with their boat once that sunk," Tayag detailed, "but once they saw us, they say [the charter boat was] a little tiny gray dot way out on the horizon, and they started swimming towards us."

Tayag says the men weren't hypothermic - he estimates the water temperature was about 70 degrees Fahrenheit - but the conditions that had imperiled the men's small boat might have become a growing danger.

"It was a little bit windy, a little bit choppy offshore, so I think, if they were to stay [stranded in the ocean] overnight, I don't know if they would have made it," Tayag said.

"They were very thankful but they were shocked," Tayag continued, describing the men's demeanor after being saved. "When they first came on board, we all gave them water, offered them food. I don't think they were hungry at all."

Hard to imagine the scenario if something in the water had been hungry for them, especially as time wore on.

"Shark attacks, they seem to be pretty rare," Tayag posited. "I mean, I'm sure after a while something would have probably gotten curious, you know? Something would have came up and looked at them."

Fortunately, such danger never manifested, and all the stranded fishermen lost were their boat and some belongings.

"It's good to know that, like, God is always looking out for people," Tayag reflected. "I'm glad we got to save their lives and they got to go home to their families."

