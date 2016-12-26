PHOTO: Josh Brannock, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A death investigation is underway after police found a body at an Arlington area apartment complex.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detectives are working the crime scene at the Avalon Hills Apartments, just off the 7500 block of the Arlington Expressway.

JSO says after responding to a call at the apartment complex, they discovered a male in his mid 30s who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from gunshot wound injuries.

According to police, witnesses said an altercation took place outside of the complex when shots were fired striking the man. The shooter remains at large. Police are still canvassing the area and no suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.