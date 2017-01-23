Deal extends state of emergency, prepared to expand it

Map showing area of expanded state of emergency (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA, Ga -- Gov. Nathan Deal said Monday he is prepared to expand the states of emergency now existing in 16 counties because of this past weekend’s storm damage.

“Those states of emergency will exist through Jan. 30,” Deal said during a press conference at the state capitol. “As we continue to assess the damage, I’m prepared to expand these as circumstances dictate.”

Deal issued an expanded state of emergency Monday morning, meaning state assistance is immediately available to help provide essential needs for the public where necessary and help keep property damage to a minimum.

Deal also hopes that President Donald Trump’s personal interest in the storm’s impact on the state will speed through federal emergency requests.

Trump called Deal on Sunday to express his condolences for the storm’s victims and pledge his support to help the state recover.

“All indications suggest we will have ample justifications to make a successful request for federal aid,” Deal said.

A state of emergency now exists in Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Lowndes, Mitchell, Thomas, Turner, Wilcox and Worth. Mitchell and Dougherty counties.

Leaders of the state departments of Homeland Security, Public Safety, Natural Resources and DOT are also participating in cleanup and recovery.

Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark McDonough said 85 state officers and troopers are participating in search and rescue and other efforts.

The full resources of GEMA and other state agencies are being brought to bear to help residents in the affected areas, Deal said, who plans to visit the affected areas on Wednesday.

“If an officer tells you that you can’t go into a certain area, it’s for your own good,” he said. “We’re not trying to keep anyone away from their own property. We’re trying to keep you safe.”

Only six state routes remain closed due to downed trees and power lines, said DOT Commissioner Russell McMurray, who said 200 DOT workers are continuing to clear debris.

U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga) said he's also been in contact with FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

“Dianne and I send our condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and the communities in Georgia that have been devastated by this weekend’s severe storms,” Isakson said in a statement. “Many of these same communities are still grappling with recovery from storms earlier this month, and our prayers are with them.”

Isakson is encouraging storm victims to visit GEMA's help page for information about help available in specific counties.

PHOTOS | Tornado destroys Albany gas station

PHOTOS | Photos show storm damage in SW Georgia

(© 2017 WXIA)