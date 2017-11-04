Deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A pedestrian was tragically hit and killed by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk on the city's Westside Friday evening.

Erica Milton, 33, was crossing the intersection of Normandy Blvd. at Memorial Park Rd. on Friday at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a dark colored SUV struck her and then continued driving westbound, according to an eyewitness.

Milton was transported by Jacksonville Fire Rescue to UF Healh Jacksonville, where she was later pronounced deceased, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle, which is believed to be a Jeep, has yet to be identified or located. Charges are pending in this investigation, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

If you have any information regarding the crash, you are asked to contact FHP at *347.

