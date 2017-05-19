Registered sex offender killed in motorcycle crash on Roosevelt in Ortega

Jacob A. Harris, 21 (Photo: FDLE)

A registered sex offender was killed while riding his motorcycle in Ortega Thursday night, authorities say.

Jacob A. Harris, 21, was riding one of his motorcycles on Roosevelt Boulevard near Wabash Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle and died shortly afterward, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

Harris was found guilty on a charge of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 back in 2014, Florida Department of Law Enforcement records show.

Investigators say Harris was headed north on Roosevelt while a car headed south tried to turn onto Wabash and hit Harris. He was wearing a helmet, police say.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver in the crash.

